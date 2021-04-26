It's the best offer we've seen from Blue Apron: save $20 on each of your first five meals (for $100 total) and get three months of Calm Premium for free. (An annual Calm Premium plan costs $70, making this an extra savings of around $18.) The irony, of course, is that the Calm subscription would be of more use to someone making their meals from scratch like a chump. Shop Now at Blue Apron