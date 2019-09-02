New
Bloomingdale's Labor Day Big Brown Bag Sale
Extra 20% to 50% off
free shipping

Bloomingdale's takes an extra 50% off clearance items and an extra 20% off sale items during its Bloomingdale's Labor Day Big Brown Bag Sale. (Discount applies in-cart; it yields total savings of up to 75% off.) Plus, Loyallists bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions apply. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now

