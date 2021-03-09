New
Bloomingdale's · 51 mins ago
25% off furniture, $50 off $200 home items in cart
free shipping
Take 25% off furniture, and $50 home item purchases of $200 or more. (Eligible items are marked, and the discount applies in cart.) Plus, shop items labeled "GIFT CARD OFFER" to receive a gift card valued between $25 and $1,200, as listed below. Shop Now at Bloomingdale's
Tips
- $25 gift card when you spend $125 to $249.99
- $50 gift card when you spend $250 to $499.99
- $125 gift card when you spend $500 to $999.99
- $300 gift card when you spend $1,000 to $1,999.99
- $600 gift card when you spend $2,000 to $3,999.99
- $1,200 gift card when you spend $4,000 or more
- Promotional gift cards are valid for use on future purchases online and in store March 20, 2021 through April 18, 2021.
- Loyallist members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Exclusions apply.
- Pictured is the Bloomingdale's Mulholland Sectional for $3,499.50 ($1,167 off).
Details
Expires 3/15/2021
