QVC · 47 mins ago
Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack
$240 $280
free shipping

QVC offers the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack for $239.96 with free shipping. Buy Now at QVC

Tips
  • You can make 6 easy payments of $39.99 OR pay the whole $239.96 up front.
Features
  • Enjoy 360 minutes of free cloud storage. You'll be able to save hundreds of clips for up to a year.
  • 2-year warranty
  • 2-way audio
  • 1080p recording
  • Alexa enabled
  • Activity zones to see where motion is detected
  • Day and night coverage
  • Indoor/Outdoor use
  • Yard security sign
↑ less
  • Expires 1/27/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
