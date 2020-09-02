New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Blendtec Designer 650 Stainless Steel Blender
$250 $500
free shipping

That's a low by $250 and the lowest price we've seen for this blender in two years. Most retailers charge about $500. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • touch sensitive controls
  • 3-HP motor
  • 8 speeds
  • 6 preprogrammed cycles
  • 36-oz. jar
  • includes a recipe book
