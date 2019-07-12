New
Ends Today
Meh · 29 mins ago
$179 $323
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for $179 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $139. Buy Now
Features
- LCD timer
- 44-oz. WildSide jar
- 4 preprogrammed cycles
Details
Comments
Expires in 20 hr
Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$10 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
Kohl's · 14 hrs ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$48 $60
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "YAY20" cuts the price to $47.99 and unlocks free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $2, although most sellers charge $80 or more.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
