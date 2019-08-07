New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Blaupunkt 5x7" 360W 4-Way Coaxial Speakers
$10
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Blaupunkt 5x7" 360-watt 4-Way Coaxial Speakers for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now

Features
  • mylar dome tweeter
  • 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Butyl rubber surround
  • ceramic magnet
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
