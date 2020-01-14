Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 51 mins ago
Blankslate by Solo Men's Slim Top-Load Briefcase
$7 $20
pickup at Macy's

That's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FLASH" to get this deal.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
Features
  • Available in Black or Gray
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Holds laptops up to 16"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Bags Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register