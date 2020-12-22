New
Belk · 30 mins ago
Blankets at Belk
65% off
extra 5% off w/ pickup

Save on a variety of blankets and throws, including weighted blankets. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to save an extra 5%. Not near a Belk? Orders over $49 get free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.)
  • Pictured is the Vellux The Heavy Weight 12 Pound Weighted Throw for $29.92 with pickup (low by $45).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bedding Belk
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register