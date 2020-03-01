Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of $37 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Blair
Save on hundreds of styles, including midi dresses, camisoles, pencil dresses, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $7 under our September mention, $48 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $88 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $47 off list after shipping and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Aeropostale
That's up to $35 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Blair
With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $63. Buy Now at Blair
That's a $33 savings and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Blair
That's a savings of $28 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Blair
