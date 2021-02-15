New
Blair · 1 hr ago
Blair Presidents' Day Event
30% off highest-priced item
free shipping w/ $39

Save on regularly-priced styles or most sale and clearance items with coupon code "B3QMT", which discounts the highest item in the cart by another 30%. You'll also get free shipping if you spend $39 or more pre-discount. Shop Now at Blair

Tips
  • Smaller purchases may get higher savings with coupon code "B3QEA" for free shipping with no minimum purchase.
  • Pictured is the John Blair Pieced Leather Bomber Jacket for $27.99 with free shipping after code "B3QMT" ($32 off list).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "B3QMT"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Blair
Presidents' Day Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register