New
Blair · 1 hr ago
Blair Black Friday Sale
Up to 60% off doorbusters + 25% off sitewide
free shipping w/ $29

Save up to 60% off on over 100 doorbusters. Additionally, you can apply code "B3QLC" to save 25% off regularly-priced items and bag free shipping on orders of $29 or more. Shop Now at Blair

Tips
  • Pictured is the Blair Women's Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top for $8.99 ($6 off).
  • Doorbusters are priced as marked.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "B3QLC "
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Blair
Women's Black Friday Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register