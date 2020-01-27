Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Blackweb 32" 2-Channel Smart Soundbar
$59 $69
free shipping

That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Bluetooth, optical, and RCA inputs
  • integrated Google Assistant
  • remote control
  • Model: BWC18SB001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Theater Systems Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register