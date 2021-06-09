Blackview Tab 10 10.1" Slim 4G 64GB Android 11 Tablet for $140

sponsored
Blackview
$140 $200
Blackview offers its Blackview Tab 10 10.1" Slim 4G 64GB Android 11 Tablet in Gray, Gold, or SIlver for $139.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Blackview
- 64GB storage capacity
- up to 128GB expandable storage
- 4GB RAM
- 7,480mAh high-capacity battery
- Usage times: 7.5 hours web browsing, 6 hours HD video, 5.5 hours game playing, 30 hours music, 25 hours call time, and 600 hours standby
- 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera
Expires 6/13/2021
