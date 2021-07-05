Blackview R6 Rugged GPS Smart Watch for $40

Blackview · 16 mins ago
$40 $70
free shipping
That's a savings of $30 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Blackview
Features
- IP68 waterproof rating
- 1.3" color display
- 10-day battery life
- heart rate monitor
- GPS tracking
- notifications
Details
Expires 7/15/2021
Related Offers
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Smartwatch
from $329
free shipping
It's at least $70 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- The 40mm models are $329.
- The 44mm models are $359.
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Includes 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (new subscribers only).
Features
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$319 $399
free shipping
These mostly go for around $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 2 38mm / 42mm Smartwatch
from $70
free shipping
That's a savings of at least $20 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Open-Box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch
$129 $299
free shipping
That's $61 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
Features
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
