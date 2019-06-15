New
Blackview · 50 mins ago
Blackview BV9700 Pro Android Phone
$305
free shipping
Blackview offers the world's first "Transformers" rugged Blackview BV9700 Pro Android Phone for $305 (down from $500) with free shipping. Buy Now
Features
  • Helio P70 octa-core 2.1GHz CPU
  • 5.84" 1080 x 2280 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • night vision camera
  • heart rate and air quality monitor
  • drop proof, waterproof, dust proof, & oil proof
  • 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage
  • dual Samsung 16-megapixel AI camera
Android Popular
