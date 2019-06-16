New
Blackview · 42 mins ago
Blackview BV9700 Pro Android Phone
$305 $500
free shipping
Blackview offers the Blackview BV9700 Pro Android Phone for $305 (down from $500) with free shipping. Buy Now
Features
  • 5.84" 1080 x 2280 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • octa-core 2.1GHz CPU
  • 6GB RAM
  • night vision camera
  • heart rate monitor
  • drop proof, waterproof, dust proof, & oil proof
↑ less
Buy from Blackview
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/16/2019
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Android Phones Blackview Private Label Brands
Android
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register