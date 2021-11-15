Blackview · 15 mins ago
$260 $400
free shipping
It's $140 off the list price. Plus, you'll bag the Blackview Airbuds 1 TWS Earbuds for free. Buy Now at Blackview
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- FLIR thermal imaging camera
- 5.7" 1440x720 display
- Sony 8MP front camera
- Samsung 16MP rear camera
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/1/2021
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Motorola Smartphones at Amazon
Up to 43% off
free shipping
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Samsung Phone Deals at eBay
up to 73% off + extra 10% off
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models. Plus, coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" makes for deals starting at around $17, and beats our mention from a few days ago that didn't include the extra discount from the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $125.27 ($355 off list).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Motorola Smartphones at Amazon
Up to 40% off
free shipping
Choose from six models, and prices start at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2020) for $399.99 (most charge $500+).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Unlocked Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Android Smartphone w/ Clear Case
$400 $700
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Sign In or Register