Blackview AirBuds 5 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $60 pre-order

Blackview · 1 hr ago
$60 pre-order $90
free shipping
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Blackview
Tips
- These earbuds will ship August 13, but you can order now to save.
Features
- hybrid active noise cancellation
- triple microphones
- IR proximity sensor
- IPX7 waterproof
- punchy bass
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 7mm driver and graphene-PU composite diaphragm
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
