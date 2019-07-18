Walmart offers the Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo for $129 with free shipping. That's $18 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $17.) Buy Now
- It doesn't include a propane tank
- 16" x 15.8" grill area & 17" x 15.8" griddle area
- adjustable 12,000-BTU stainless steel burner for the griddle
- height-adjustable grill grate
- side shelf
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart offers the Blackstone Range Top Combo with Bonus Fryer in Black for $396. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 freight shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $162.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now
- 65,000 BTU
- 609-sq. in. cooking area
- 4.3L fry station
- 4 locking swivel casters
- steel griddle cook top w/ 3 burners
Walmart offers the Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo for $147 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by at least $20 today. Buy Now
- It doesn't include a propane tank
- 16" x 15.8" grill area & 17" x 15.8" griddle area
- adjustable 12,000-BTU stainless steel burner for the griddle
- height-adjustable grill grate
- side shelf
Walmart offers the Blackstone 36" Pro Series Griddle with Hard Cover for $447 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 60,000-BTU output
- 720 sq. in. steel griddle top
- four adjustable controls
- shelves with magnetic strips
- storage drawers, bag and paper towel holders, hanging hooks
Walmart offers the Blackstone 22" 2-Burner Table Top Griddle bundled with the Blackstone Hood and Blackstone Griddle Stand for $147 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $123 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- 330 sq. in. cooking surface
- Dual 'H' burners produce a total of 24,000 BTUs
- Bulk adapter hose
BBQGuys cuts up to 60% off a selection of grills, smokers, accessories, and more as part of its National Grilling Month Sales Event. Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Amazon offers the Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 3-position adjustable cooking grids
- 157 square inches of cooking surface
- 2 adjustable air vents
- Model: 30052AMZ
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $174 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $50.
Update: The price has fallen to $175. Buy Now
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Belham Living 10x12-Foot Steel Pergola with Retractable Canopy Shades in Brown/Green for $228.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Sign In or Register