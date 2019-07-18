New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo
$129
free shipping

Walmart offers the Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo for $129 with free shipping. That's $18 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $17.) Buy Now

Tips
  • It doesn't include a propane tank
Features
  • 16" x 15.8" grill area & 17" x 15.8" griddle area
  • adjustable 12,000-BTU stainless steel burner for the griddle
  • height-adjustable grill grate
  • side shelf
