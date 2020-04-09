Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Blackstone Duo Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo
$154 $174
free shipping

Just as we're coming into BBQ season, grab $30+ savings on this handy Griddle / Grill Combo. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 16" x 15.8" grill area & 17" x 15.8" griddle area
  • adjustable 12,000-BTU stainless steel burner for the griddle
  • height-adjustable grill grate
  • side shelf
  • Model: 1819
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Blackstone
Charcoal Gas/Propane Popularity: 4/5
