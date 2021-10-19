Save $55 off list price.
Update: It's now $174. Buy Now at Walmart
- 275-sq. in. grill surface
- 4-qt. electric air fryer
- 12,500 BTUs
- uses 1-lb. propane tank
- includes 20-lb. propane adapter hose
-
Published 19 hr ago
Verified 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Third party sellers elsewhere charge around $18 more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
- Model: 1832
That's a savings of $137 off list price and a massive $67 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- double-walled blanket insulation
- 515 square-inch cooking surface
- 3 porcelain coated cooking racks
- viewing window with high temp door seal
- meat probe
- digital control panel with LED read-out
- Model: 77225
Get this price via coupon code "7PQNQP" and save $220 off list. Buy Now at naipocare.com
- Shipping adds $25.
- 19,000-BTU output
- 190-sq in cooking surface
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $84.94. That's $5 under our last mention and a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fireside Outdoor via Amazon.
- It folds down to such a small size and is only 3.2 lbs.
That's $4 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- 228 sq. in. of cooking space
- Model: 60508
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
That is the best price we could find by $31, although most charge $99 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- Bluetooth 4.2
- low-rise profile
- works with TVs, BD/DVD Players, gaming consoles, MP3 players
- Model: HTL1508
Sign In or Register