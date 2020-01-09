Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Blackstone 17" Tabletop Griddle
$70 $79
free shipping

That's a low by $5, although most retailers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • 12,000 BTUs
  • 268 square inches of cooking surface
  • built-in igniter, rubber feet, & grease drip cup
  • Model: 1650
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Blackstone
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register