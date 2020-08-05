New
$149 $295
free shipping
That's a $56 low. This device converts an HDMI signal into SDI, which is typically used for pro-grade video equipment. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4K HDMI input
- two 6G-SDI outputs
- supports SD, HD, UHD 4K & DCI 4K Signals
- automatic input signal detection
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Highwings 6.6-Foot 4K HDMI Cable
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "JCPUBSM4" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by PetwinUS via Amazon.
- nylon braided cable
- 18Gbps data capacity
- universal compatibility
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
from $25
free shipping
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
B&H Photo Video Back to School Apple Deals
Save on over 100 items
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Flir Scout TK Thermal Monocular
$429 $599
free shipping
Most stores charge $170 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 160x120 FLIR Lepton Core detector
- 20x16° field of view
- 9Hz refresh rate
- f/1.1 silicon doublet lens system
- Model: 431-0012-21-00S
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
HP EliteDesk 705 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro Mini Desktop PC
$399 $764
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
