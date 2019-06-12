New
WowitisCool · 21 mins ago
Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector
$25 $40
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector for $24.96 with free shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
  • app push-notification alerts
  • instant alerts to water leaks
  • 802.11n wireless
  • powered with 2 AAA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy from WowitisCool
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/12/2019
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Security WowitisCool Blackloud
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register