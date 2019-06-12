New
WowitisCool · 21 mins ago
$25 $40
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector for $24.96 with free shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- app push-notification alerts
- instant alerts to water leaks
- 802.11n wireless
- powered with 2 AAA batteries (not included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/12/2019
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Defender Security 15" Fixed Window Grill
$29
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the safest deal we could find by $25
Amazon offers Prime members the Defender Security 15.25" Steel Fixed Window Grill for $28.65 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same via pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. It expands to fit windows from 31" to 54" wide.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe for $8.46 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 under our mention from last September, $20 off, and the best deal we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.93. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $7.93. Buy Now
Features
- requires one AA battery (not included)
- Model: 82-4985
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
WowitisCool · 1 wk ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Sign In or Register