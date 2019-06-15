New
WowitisCool · 34 mins ago
$25 $33
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector for $24.96 with free shipping. That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar detector elsewhere. Deal ends June 15. Buy Now
Features
- mobile app push notifications
- alarm
- gold-plated probes
- 6-month standby time on 3 AA batteries (not included)
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nokelock Bluetooth Fingerprint Padlock
$21 $43
free shipping
US Nokelock via Amazon offers the Nokelock Bluetooth Fingerprint Padlock for $42.90. Coupon code "Q8IAGNIA" drops the price to $21.45. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- USB charging
- built-in rechargeable 100mAh lithium battery
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vodool 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera
$13 $26
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Vodool 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera in White for $25.99. Coupon code "QFXUYAKR" drops that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from October, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video resolution w/ 90° viewing angle
- motion detection and night vision
- micro SD slot
- iOS and Android app support
- built in microphone and speaker
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Defender Security 15" Fixed Window Grill
$29
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Defender Security 15.25" Steel Fixed Window Grill for $28.65 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same via pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. It expands to fit windows from 31" to 54" wide.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Kwikset Kevo 2.0 Touch-to-Open Bluetooth Smart Lock
$116
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kwikset Kevo 2.0 Touch-to-Open Bluetooth Smart Lock in Satin Nickel for $115.99 with free shipping. That's $22 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $75. Buy Now
Features
- works with Alexa voice commands
- remote lock access & monitoring with Kevo Plus hub (sold separately)
- works with Fob (sold separately) or traditional key
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
Yale Locks Push Button Z-Wave Security Bolt
$89
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Yale Locks B1L Push Button Z-Wave Door Security Bolt in Satin Nickel for $89 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- Z-Wave system compatibility (SmartThings, Wink, Alarm.com, etc.)
- storage of up to 100 4- to 8-digit PIN codes
- backlit keypad
- motorized deadbolt
- 9V battery terminal for emergency charging
- Model: YRD110-ZW-619
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hosmart Driveway Wireless Alarm System
$26 $43
free shipping
Hosmart via Amazon offers its Hosmart Driveway Wireless Alarm System in Coffee for $42.99. Coupon code "GTNTXDYT" drops that to $25.79. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 1 Receiver 2 Sensors option drops to $43.79 with the same code.
Features
- 1 receiver & 1 sensor
- 1/4-mile range
- weatherproof
WowitisCool · 1 wk ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
New
WowitisCool · 3 hrs ago
Handee-Air Power Gas Powered Backpack Leaf Blower
$320 $397
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Handee-Air Power Gas Powered Backpack Leaf Blower for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 80cc 2-stroke engine
- low-emission
- 1.7L fuel capacity
- ergonomic straps & back pad
WowitisCool · 2 days ago
Active Authority 180° Full-Face Snorkel Mask
$15 $40
free shipping
WowitisCool offers the Active Authority 180° Full-Face Snorkel Mask in several colors (Blue pictured) for $14.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15 for a similar model. Buy Now
Features
- 180° panoramic anti-fog lens
- camera mount
WowitisCool · 3 days ago
Browan 16MP 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera
$43 $70
free shipping
Wowitiscool offers the Browan 16-megapixel 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- requires 8 AA batteries (not included)
Features
- 65° PIR sensor
- night vision up to 65 feet
- 0.4 second rapid trigger time with 3 PIR sensors
- IP66 waterproof rating
- up to 6-month standby time
- 2.4" LCD color screen
- 32GB SD/SDHC support
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
That Daily Deal · 4 hrs ago
World Famous Sports Full Body 3D Camo Ghillie Suit
$27 $120
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the World Famous Sports Full Body 3D Camo Ghillie Suit in Woodland Camo for $27.49 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- includes a jacket, hood, and pants
- scent-free synthetic string
