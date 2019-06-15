New
WowitisCool · 34 mins ago
Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$25 $33
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector for $24.96 with free shipping. That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar detector elsewhere. Deal ends June 15. Buy Now
Features
  • mobile app push notifications
  • alarm
  • gold-plated probes
  • 6-month standby time on 3 AA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy from WowitisCool
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/15/2019
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Security WowitisCool Private Label Brands
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register