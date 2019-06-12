New
WowitisCool · 21 mins ago
$33 $43
free shipping
Wowitiscool offers the Blackloud 60-Mile 1080p Attic / Outdoor HDTV Digital TV Antenna for $32.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- receives VHF and UHF signals
- includes large signal enhancing reflector panel
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/12/2019
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$14 $26
free shipping
1byhome via Amazon offers its 1byhome Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $25.99. Coupon code "FAUF3GMY" cuts the price to $13.77. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 120-mile range
- 13-foot coaxial cable
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Musun Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$9 $29
free shipping
Viewpro via Amazon offers the Musun Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $28.99. Coupon code "KNSRPQNB" cuts the price to $8.70. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3M adhesive mounting stickers
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable
- 60-mile range
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Onn Ultra-Thin Flat Indoor Antenna
$11 $13
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Onn Ultra-Thin Indoor Antenna for $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes one two-sided flat, indoor, HDTV antenna, 10-foot coaxial cable, and wall attachments
- allows you to pickup HDTV, VHF, and UHF broadcast channels in your area
- Model: ONA17CH001
New
WowitisCool · 1 hr ago
Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector
$25 $40
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector for $24.96 with free shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- app push-notification alerts
- instant alerts to water leaks
- 802.11n wireless
- powered with 2 AAA batteries (not included)
WowitisCool · 1 wk ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
New
WowitisCool · 1 hr ago
Browan 16MP 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera
$43 $70
free shipping
Wowitiscool offers the Browan 16-megapixel 1080p FHD Night Vision Trail Game Camera for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- requires 8 AA batteries (not included)
Features
- 65° PIR sensor
- night vision up to 65 feet
- 0.4 second rapid trigger time with 3 PIR sensors
- IP66 waterproof rating
- up to 6-month standby time
- 2.4" LCD color screen
- 32GB SD/SDHC support
Sign In or Register