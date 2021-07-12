Blackeview Acebook 1 Celeron N4120 14" Laptop for $390

Blackview · 46 mins ago
$390 $500
free shipping
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Blackview
Features
- Intel Celeron N4120 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 LCD display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/26/2021
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Best Buy Gaming Laptop Sale
up to $770 off
free shipping
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Dell Technologies · 3 days ago
Dell Technologies Black Friday in July Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Tips
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Costco · 19 hrs ago
Lenovo Flex 5 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook
$350 $500
$10 shipping
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
UntilGone · 3 days ago
Refurb Acer Aspire One Cloudbook 11.6" Laptop
$130 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Blackview · 1 wk ago
Blackview R6 Rugged GPS Smart Watch
$40 $70
free shipping
That's a savings of $30 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Blackview
Features
- IP68 waterproof rating
- 1.3" color display
- 10-day battery life
- heart rate monitor
- GPS tracking
- notifications
Sign In or Register