Blackeview Acebook 1 Celeron N4120 14" Laptop for $390
Blackview · 46 mins ago
Blackeview Acebook 1 Celeron N4120 14" Laptop
$390 $500
free shipping

That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Blackview

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4120 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • 14" 1920x1080 LCD display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires 7/26/2021
    Published 46 min ago
