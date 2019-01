Courtesy of Disney, select AMC theaters will be showing Black Panther from February 1 to 7. You can book tickets here and... they're! (Availability may be limited though; it's being shown across 250 theaters with two showings a day.) That's a savings of around $10.This is in conjunction with. The groundbreaking movie has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It also wonat the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards Read here for terms and conditions.