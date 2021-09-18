New
Lowe's · 45 mins ago
$28 for Ace Rewards members $32
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- "Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)"
- It's available for pickup only
Details
Comments
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Camplux 28,000-BTU Outdoor Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Amazon · 2 days ago
Frost King 36" Vinyl Slide-On Door Bottom
$7.99
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable for a tight fit
- helps lock in or keep out cold and warm air, dust, dirt, and bugs
- Model: B79/36H
Homary · 3 days ago
Homary Waterfall Wall Mount Faucet
$150 $160
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNS10" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Homary
Features
- single handle
- corrosion resistant chrome finish
Build.com · 3 days ago
Build.com Autumn Kitchen Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a wide selection of products including cabinet hardware from $5, lighting from $10, faucets from $43, rugs from $130, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, or orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Savoy House Galea 22" 24-Light Abstract Sputnik Chandelier for $593.30 ($105 off).
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Select Tools and Accessories at Lowe's
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Heatmaxx Stainless Steel Patio Heater
$99 $159
free shipping
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Coleman 4-Person 120-Jet Round Inflatable Hot Tub
$435 $1,000
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set
$119 $200
free shipping
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
Sign In or Register