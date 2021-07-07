BlackJack Black Jack Drive-Maxx 1000 4.75-Gal. Asphalt Driveway Sealer for $33
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
BlackJack Black Jack Drive-Maxx 1000 4.75-Gal. Asphalt Driveway Sealer
$33 $39
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members and is $23 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP..
  • Renews the look of old worn driveways
  • 10-year formula
  • Can be open to foot traffic in just 1 hour after application and 24 hours for vehicle traffic
