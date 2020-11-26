New
Black Friday Cutlery & Knives Deals at Macy's
up to 50% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $25

With over 700 items to choose from, there are already over 300 items at least 40% off before the coupon (apply coupon code "BLKFRI" to sang an extra 20% off). Brands such as Calphalon, J. A. Henckels, Cuisinart, Martha Stewart Collection, Rachael Ray, Joseph Joseph, and more are included. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Pictured is the J.A. Henckels Solution 18-Piece Knife Block Set for $112.79 (low by $27).
  • Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
  • Code "BLKFRI"
  • Expires 11/29/2020
