Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Ending today, CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Black + Decker String Trimmer/Sweeper Combo Kit for $122.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $104.54. With free shipping, that's $25 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $27, outside of other CPO storefronts. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker 4.5" 6/5-amp Angle Grinder Tool for $27.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Black & Decker 20-volt Max Lithium-Ion Drill / Driver with 30 Accessories for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $292.67 with free shipping. That's a $70 drop since last week and the best price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wen Benchtop Wood Lathe for $159.43. At checkout, the price drops to $154.33. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Ending today, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $19). Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers the Xerox Phaser 6022/NI Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $75.65. With free shipping, that's $14 below our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $58.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Black + Decker 250-Piece Complete Project Accessory Set for $24.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $15.18 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker 7-Amp Electric Leaf Blower for $32.55 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Sign In or Register