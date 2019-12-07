Open Offer in New Tab
Black + Decker Refurb 20V Cordless Sweeper Kit
$48 $60
free shipping

That's $51 under the price we could find for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Use code "PROTOOLS" to get this discount.
  • It includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty.
Features
  • up to 130 MPH sweeping
  • lightweight design
  • low noise
  • Li-ion battery and charger
  • Model: LSW321R
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/7/2019
