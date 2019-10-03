Personalize your DealNews Experience
That beats last year's Black Friday mention and is the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $16.) Buy Now at Macy's
It's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best price we could find today by $37. Buy Now at eBay
That's $59 under our mention of a new unit from last December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
Over half off big-name brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's $259 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's around $55 less than you'd pay for a similar pair of Lauren Ralph Lauren pants elsewhere.
Update: The Price has dropped to $18.99. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 today and tied with last month's mention. Buy Now at Amazon
That is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
