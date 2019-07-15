New
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
  • lightweight design
  • wall-mountable charger
  • washable bag filter
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Black + Decker
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
BlueOak
The hoarder in me says yes at this price... but the performance per the reviewers says no, "not even at $10 after rebate"!
40 min ago