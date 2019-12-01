Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 20 mins ago
Black + Decker Helix Performance Hand Mixer
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; you can also pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
Features
  • available in Black
  • 250-watt motor
  • 5 speeds plus turbo boost
  • includes 2 helix beaters, 2 dough hooks, whisk, and a snap on case
  • Model: MX600BT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Black + Decker
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register