Walmart continues to offer the Black + Decker Dustbuster Quick Clean Cordless Handheld Vacuum for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week at $12 off list and the best price we could find. It features a washable filter, 12.5-oz. dirt bowl, and 6.4-airwatts of suction power.