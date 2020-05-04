Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $5 under our mention from last November's shopping season and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at True Value
Upgrade your morning routine with deals on gear from Chemex, Bodum, Fellow, and more. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Save $20 on a selection of Star Wars themed Instant Pots. Shop Now at Williams-Sonoma
That's the lowest price we could find by $19, and a great deal to get healthier air-fried alternatives to make staying home a little better. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
I'm guessing you're one of those people who likes to dance around while vacuuming. No? Well maybe your vac is just too heavy, then, but this lightweight model will put a little cha-cha in your step and you'll have that dreaded task done in no time. Target offers it for $27 less than you'll pay elsewhere and that should put a little ka-ching in your wallet. Buy Now at Target
