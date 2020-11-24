Walmart charges $6 more, while most other stores charge at least $17. Buy Now at Macy's
- Add to cart to see this final price.
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees; it'll ship for free with orders over $25.
- Dual position cord
- Spray mist and steam burst buttons
- Anti-drip built-in safeguard
- 4.4" x 10.6" x 5.7"
Published 1 hr ago
Ace Rewards members (Not a member? It's free to join) save an extra $10, dropping the price to $11 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $13 shipping charge.
- includes charging wall mount and base
- crevice tool
It's $8 under our mention from March and the best price we could find by $12.
Update: It's now $33.71. Buy Now at Amazon
- crevice tool
- 32-oz. capacity
Save on ever-popular Dyson models, robot vacuums, classic corded models, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $229.99 (low by $170).
Save on over two dozen vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Shop Now at eBay
- Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 pictured (price low by $70).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's $124 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This is a Scratch & Dent refurb, and will have a moderate level of wear & tear, but is still in full working condition.
- A 90-day Refurbished Product Service Center warranty applies.
- charging dock
- two side brushes
- remote control via a mobile app or Amazon Alexa
- botboundary connectors
That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Packaging may be damaged.
- Sold by Holley Performance via eBay.
- built-in carry handle
- measures 19.5" x 17.5" x 8.6"
- 12-Amp power outlet
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
That's $18 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
- circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $2.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- includes rack, pan, and removable crumb tray
What could make pizza, the world's greatest food item, better? Having it piping hot in just 5 minutes! (Also, saving $84 in the process is pretty great, too.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- purportedly cooks a fresh or frozen 12" pizza in 5 minutes
- optimized baking functions for thin, deep, and rising crust pizzas
- ceramic-coated cooking tray w/ removable cool-touch handle
- 30-minute timer
