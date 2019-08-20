New
Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier
$152 w/ $26 Rakuten Points
free shipping

Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $151.99. Plus, you'll bag $25.67 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $26 under our June mention, the lowest price we could find now by $74, and the best deal we've seen. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now

Features
  • Extracts up to 70 pints of water every 24 hours
  • Adjustable humidistat (30-90%)
  • LED display
  • 3 fan speeds
  • Auto-shutoff
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
