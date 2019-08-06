- Create an Account or Login
Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Pinlo Direct via Amazon offers its Pinlo 2-Liter Smart Dehumidifier for $59.99. Clip the 5% off coupon and apply coupon code "AFQKVGLO" cuts the price to $32.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from last month, $27 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homelabs 70-Pint Dehumidifier for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Owsoo via Amazon offers its Owsoo Mini Air Humidifier / Oil Diffuser for $24.99. Coupon code "R5QLBT4Q" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $6.
Update: The price increased to $15.18. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker 20-volt Max Lithium Drill/Driver in Orange for $59.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
