Rakuten · 36 mins ago
Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier
$150 $200
free shipping

Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now

Features
  • Extracts up to 70 pints of water every 24 hours
  • Adjustable humidistat (30-90%)
  • LED display
  • 3 fan speeds
  • Auto-shutoff
  • Model: BDT70WT
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
    Published 37 min ago
    Verified 36 min ago
