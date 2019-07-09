New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$150
free shipping
Ending today, Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $56, although we saw this for $16 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- Extracts up to 70 Pints of water every 24 Hours
- Adjustable humidistat (30-90%)
- LED display
- 3 fan speeds
- Auto-shutoff
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- uses a renewable silica gel technology that works without batteries or power
- up to 333-cubic feet operating area
- up to 6-oz. capacity
- Model: E-333
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Tenswall Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser / Humidifier
$15 $31
free shipping
Arova-US via Amazon offers the Tenswall 400ml Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser and Cool Mist Humidifier in several colors (Dark Brown pictured) for $30.99. Coupon code "QQJRMKWT" cuts that to $15.49. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 7 color-changing LED lights
- 4 timer settings
- auto shut-off
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Air Wick Essential Fragrant Mist Diffuser
$8 $10
free shipping
Amazon offers the Air Wick Essential Fragrant Mist Diffuser in Lavendar/Almond Blossom for $9.97. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $8.47. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- eight hour cycles
- adjustable durations and frequency
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Frigidaire 30-Pint Dehumidifier
$170 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 30-Pint Dehumidifier for $169.98 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price
Features
- washable mesh filter
- pull-out tank w/ splash guard
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Ends Today
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Black + Decker Fully Automatic 12V Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer
$36 $60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Fully Automatic 12-volt Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer for $35.98 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- 40-amp engine start
- reverse polarity protection
- LCD w/ battery and charging status
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- Charges and maintains 12 volt and 6 volt AGM, GEL and WET batteries
- Stops charging automatically when battery is fully charged or topped off
- Built-in circuit protection guards against overcharging, reverse polarity, or short circuit
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit for $49.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 20V cordless drill/driver
- assorted hand tools
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
