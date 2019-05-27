Ending today, Electronic Express offers the Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $169.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
Features
  • extracts up to 70 pints of water per 24 hours
  • adjustable humidistat (relative humidity from 30%-90%)
  • detachable 16.9-pint bucket
  • Model: BDT70WT