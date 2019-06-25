New
Rakuten · 25 mins ago
$134 $220
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $168. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $134.40. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler
$95
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10
Amazon offers the NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Cooler with Fan & Humidifier for $94.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It cools up to 100 square feet and features a 7.5-hour timer and 60° oscillation.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- uses a renewable silica gel technology that works without batteries or power
- up to 333-cubic feet operating area
- up to 6-oz. capacity
- Model: E-333
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Amazon · 5 days ago
Pinlo 2-Liter Smart Dehumidifier
$40 $60
free shipping
Pinlo Direct via Amazon offers the Pinlo 2-Liter Smart Dehumidifier for $59.99. Coupon code "UYQ3O2W6" drops that to $39.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ideal for up to 269 square feet
- UV light
- 20% to 80% humidity adjustment
- Model: MD8081-4
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
$20 $25
free shipping
Alternative Cellutions via Rakuten offers the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler in Navy for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- double-wall vacuum insulation and a clear lid
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit for $49.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 20V cordless drill/driver
- assorted hand tools
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket
$75 $130
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket for $74.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable for single or double hung window from 24" to 38" wide
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Black + Decker 6-Cup Rice Cooker / Steamer
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker 6-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $15.30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- holds up to six cups of cooked rice
- automatic warmer function
- nonstick rice pot
- includes a food steaming basket
- Model: RC506
