Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker 40V Max Cordless 12" Chainsaw
$94 w/ $9 in Rakuten Credit $111
free shipping

After factoring in the credit, that's $30 less than Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to yield this price.
  • Note: It does not include a battery or charger.
  • tool-less chain tensioning
  • 12" Oregon low-kickback bar
  • Model: LCS1240
