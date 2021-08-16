Black + Decker 3.5-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer for $176
New
Ends Today
eBay · 16 mins ago
Black + Decker 3.5-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$176 $220
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In White.
  • Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
Features
  • top-opening design
  • removable food storage organizer basket
  • adjustable thermostat
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers eBay Black + Decker
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register