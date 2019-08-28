New
Black + Decker 250-Piece Complete Project Accessory Set
$24 $40
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Black + Decker 250-Piece Complete Project Accessory Set for $24.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 10 HSS drill bits
  • 4 masonry drill bits
  • 4 spade bits
  • 10 2" screwdriving bits
  • 62 1" screwdrving bits
  • 75 screws
  • 7 nutdrivers
  • 75 anchors
  • 1 countersink
  • 1 magnetic bit tip holder
  • 1 drill bit gauge
  • Model: BDA90250CC
