Walmart offers the Black + Decker 250-Piece Complete Project Accessory Set for $24.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Master Magnetics Strong Magnet for $7.08 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $6.
Update: The price increased to $15.18. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker 10-amp 15" Electric Lawn Mower for $109.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker 30-Foot 0.065" Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere for similar spool 3-packs. Buy Now
