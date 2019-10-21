New
Walmart · 13 mins ago
Black + Decker 20V Cordless Drill Kit
$35 $45
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find now by $16 and lowest price we've seen. (It's also $2 under our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 20V MAX battery and charger
  • 10 drill bits and 20 screwdriver bits
  • 10 nut drivers
  • manual screwdriver, tape measure, and bubble level
  • Model: BCD70250PKWM
