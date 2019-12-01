Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Black + Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $12, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • automatic keep warm function
  • non-stick cooking bowl
  • steaming basket
  • measuring cup & spoon
  • Model: RC516
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
